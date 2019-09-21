|
JOHNSONBURG - Richard P. "Dick" Hoyt Sr.,79, of 200 Blaine Avenue, Johnsonburg, passed away Thursday night (Sept. 19, 2019) at Penn Highlands-DuBois following a lengthy illness.
Born Nov. 30, 1939, in Jamestown, NY, he was the son of Leon Hoyt and Margaret Taraska Hoyt Sekelsky. On May 12, 1962, in Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg, he married Gloria M. Marrone, who survives.
Richard served in the Army National Guard for several years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Richard P. (Amy) Hoyt, Jr. of Johnsonburg, Scott M. Hoyt of Wiggins, CO, Michelle, (William) Smith of Johnsonburg and Thomas (April) Hoyt of DuBois; five grandchildren, Miranda (Kyle) Fauls, Ryan Hoyt, Christian Krug, Logan Krug and Rachel Hoyt; one great-grandchild, Amber; and one brother, Charles (Kay) Hoyt and his wife Kay of Bradford.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, James Hoyt, and a nephew, Steven Hoyt.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard "Dick" Hoyt, Sr. will be conducted at: Holy Rosary Church at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Fr. David Wilson, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will be at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg.
Friends will be received at the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home 401 Chestnut Street Johnsonburg, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 21 to Sept. 28, 2019