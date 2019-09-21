Home

Ferragine Funeral Home - Johnsonburg
401 Chestnut Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
(814) 965-2797
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ferragine Funeral Home - Johnsonburg
401 Chestnut Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Johnsonburg, PA
Richard Hoyt Sr.


1939 - 2019
Richard Hoyt Sr. Obituary
JOHNSONBURG - Richard P. "Dick" Hoyt Sr.,79, of 200 Blaine Avenue, Johnsonburg, passed away Thursday night (Sept. 19, 2019) at Penn Highlands-DuBois following a lengthy illness.
Born Nov. 30, 1939, in Jamestown, NY, he was the son of Leon Hoyt and Margaret Taraska Hoyt Sekelsky. On May 12, 1962, in Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg, he married Gloria M. Marrone, who survives.
Richard served in the Army National Guard for several years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Richard P. (Amy) Hoyt, Jr. of Johnsonburg, Scott M. Hoyt of Wiggins, CO, Michelle, (William) Smith of Johnsonburg and Thomas (April) Hoyt of DuBois; five grandchildren, Miranda (Kyle) Fauls, Ryan Hoyt, Christian Krug, Logan Krug and Rachel Hoyt; one great-grandchild, Amber; and one brother, Charles (Kay) Hoyt and his wife Kay of Bradford.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, James Hoyt, and a nephew, Steven Hoyt.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard "Dick" Hoyt, Sr. will be conducted at: Holy Rosary Church at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Fr. David Wilson, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will be at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg.
Friends will be received at the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home 401 Chestnut Street Johnsonburg, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Share your condolences at www.ferraginefuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 21 to Sept. 28, 2019
