Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
(814)362-6643
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lauer


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Lauer Obituary
Richard E. Lauer, 80, formerly of Bradford, and Pittsburgh, passed away Wednesday (March 18, 2020) in Buffalo, N.Y.
Born February 4, 1940 in Bradford, he was the son of the late Bernard and Florence Hill Lauer.
Mr. Lauer enlisted in the United States Navy on May 9, 1957, he served aboard the U.S.S. Compass Island and was honorably discharged on March 29, 1963.
Mr. Lauer worked several years and retired as a refrigeration technician.
He was a member of the NRA and the Steamfitters Union Local # 449 out of Pittsburgh.
Surviving is one daughter, Linda Lauer, three sons, Ronald Lauer, Bradley Lauer and Brian Lauer, all of Buffalo, N.Y.; 17 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and two nieces.
Private visitation and funeral service for immediate family only, will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes, Inc. 33 South Ave., with the Rev. Raymond Gramata officiating, followed by committal services and military honors by members of the United States Navy in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Due to recent restrictions regarding the COVID pandemic, viewing is limited; however this service will be streamed live for family and friends to view at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at www.hollenbeckcahill.com.
Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hollenbeckcahill.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -