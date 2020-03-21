|
Richard E. Lauer, 80, formerly of Bradford, and Pittsburgh, passed away Wednesday (March 18, 2020) in Buffalo, N.Y.
Born February 4, 1940 in Bradford, he was the son of the late Bernard and Florence Hill Lauer.
Mr. Lauer enlisted in the United States Navy on May 9, 1957, he served aboard the U.S.S. Compass Island and was honorably discharged on March 29, 1963.
Mr. Lauer worked several years and retired as a refrigeration technician.
He was a member of the NRA and the Steamfitters Union Local # 449 out of Pittsburgh.
Surviving is one daughter, Linda Lauer, three sons, Ronald Lauer, Bradley Lauer and Brian Lauer, all of Buffalo, N.Y.; 17 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and two nieces.
Private visitation and funeral service for immediate family only, will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes, Inc. 33 South Ave., with the Rev. Raymond Gramata officiating, followed by committal services and military honors by members of the United States Navy in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Due to recent restrictions regarding the COVID pandemic, viewing is limited; however this service will be streamed live for family and friends to view at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at www.hollenbeckcahill.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2020