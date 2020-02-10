|
Richard H. "Dick" Newton, 95, of 465 W. Washington St., Bradford, passed away Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020) at Bradford Manor.
Born March 16, 1924, in Bradford, he was the oldest child of the late Harvey and Ruth Keesler Newton. He attended Bradford Schools.
On Oct. 20, 1944, in the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, he married Annabelle Fee Newton who preceded him in death on Nov. 7, 2015.
Dick had been employed in the oil fields for Ted Hardy Drilling and Carl Grohl Drilling. He later went to work at Kendall Refining and retired in 1986 from Witco Corporation.
Newt was a member of the West Branch United Methodist Church, the Quarter Century Club at Witco, and the Fireside Pumpers Association.
Dick's hobbies over the years included gardening, bowling, hunting, and horseshoes. His greatest joy was spending time with friends, family and especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are one daughter, Janice (Richard) Repa of Elizabethtown; one son, Greg (Karen) Newton of Bradford; one son-in-law, Ray Newton of Arcade, N.Y.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barb Frank of Brookville and Sandy Clancy of Bradford; two brothers, Lynn Newton in Nevada and Rodney Newton of Farmers Valley; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Annabelle, of 71 years; one daughter, Julie Newton; and three sisters, Beth Lezzer, Mary Jane Coldren, and Nancy Blum.
Friends will be invited to attend a Celebration of Life in the spring. Burial will be in Allegany Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the West Branch United Methodist Church, 12 Langmaid Lane, Bradford, PA, 16701.
