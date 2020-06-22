Richard Newton

Richard H. "Dick" Newton, 95, of 465 W. Washington St., Bradford, passed away Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020) at Bradford Manor.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life, Saturday, at 11 a.m., at the West Branch United Methodist Church, with the Rev Matt Blake, pastor of the Bradford Area Parish, officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 22 to Jun. 29, 2020.