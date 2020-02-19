|
Richard E. Ogurchak, 87, of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away peacefully on Jan. 11, 2020, at his home with his wife by his side.
Dick, or Ogur as he was known by his friends, was born on May 19, 1932 and lived in Bradford for many years, graduating from St. Bernard's High School.
In 1956, Dick married the former Joyce Dwight of Mount Jewett. They would have celebrated 64 years of wedded bliss this coming April.
After a few years living in Bradford, Dick and his wife, along with their five children decided to move to Reseda, Calif., in 1967, where some of his childhood friends also moved in the years prior. Dick worked at the supermarkets there, retiring in 1994, and then moved with Joyce once again to Las Vegas, where they planned to spend their golden years.
Dick is survived by his wife and four daughters, Kim, Jody, Mary Ann, and Christine, 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his only son Steven who passed on Feb. 18, 2019.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Joyce Ogurchak, 7816 Gable Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89145.
Obituary was submitted by Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020