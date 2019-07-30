|
|
SMETHPORT - Richard Milo Phillips, 90, of, Smethport, passed away Sunday (July 28, 2019) in the Lakeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Smethport.
He was born Feb. 25, 1929 in Bolivar, N.Y., a son of Roy W. and Arlene I. Harmon Phillips. On March 29, 1951, in Portville, N.Y., he married Nina Erma Higley, who survives.
Mr. Phillips attended Bolivar schools and was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952.
Mr. Phillips was a supervisor for Ethan Allen Co. of Eldred for many years.
He enjoyed spending time fishing and hunting at his campand and spenting winters in Florida. He was a life member of the Eldred American Legion.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Douglas Phillips of Olean, N.Y.; one daughter, Barbara (Lloyd) Burkhouse of Bradford; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lucille Wood of Rochester, N.Y., Delores Walter of Shinglehouse and Patricia Jandrew of Ceres, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Mitchell D. Phillips and Richard W. Phillips; and a brother, Roy W. Phillips II.
Following Richard's wishes there will be no visitation. Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Home, Smethport, with Pastor Bruce Moses officiating.
Memorials if desired may be made to the
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from July 30 to Aug. 5, 2019