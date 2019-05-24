KANE - Richard A. Swanson, 85, formerly of 417 Kinzua Avenue Ext., Kane, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday morning (May 20, 2019) at the Lutheran Home at Kane.
Born Feb. 21, 1934, in Ludlow, he was the son of John Algot and Lucille Hills Swanson.
Dick worked for more than 60 years as a carpenter, roofer and mason. He had worked for Struthers Wells sandblasting fuel tanks and for Howard Trees in the area.
He was a member of the New Beginnings Assembly of God in East Kane, the building which he constructed in the 1960s. He loved hunting, fishing, sports and helping everyone who came across his path.
Surviving are a son, Douglas (Zueli) Swanson of Johnsonburg, a brother Gary Swanson of Carolina Shores, N.C. and a sister Shirley Johnson of Spokane, Wash.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. on Friday from 11 a.m. until noon, at which time a service will be held there with the Rev. Loretta Knapp, pastor of the Full Gospel Church of Warren, officiating. Interment will follow privately in Gibbs Hill Cemetery, Ludlow.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or .
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from May 24 to May 31, 2019