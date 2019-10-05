Home

Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
Richard Toner


1947 - 2019
Richard Toner Obituary
SMETHPORT - Richard F. Toner, 71, of Smethport, formerly of New York, died at his home on Thursday (Oct. 3, 2019).
Richard was born Oct. 7, 1947, in Bath, N.Y.,, a son of Donald Thomas Sr. and Mary Gertrude Gillespie Toner. On June 19, 2004, in Jay, N.Y., he married Donna L. Forbes, who survives.
Richard was a life-long educator, first an elementary teacher, then a principal, and retired as a superintendent. He loved family celebrations, birthday parties, and especially Christmas, which was his favorite time of year. In retirement, he found joy in coordinating estate sales with his wife, Donna, antiquing, and was a passionate reader of history, crime and mystery novels.
He took great pleasure in getting to know people's histories, backgrounds and building true friendships. He especially loved spoiling his grandchildren any chance he could get with gifts.
He is survived by his spouse, Donna Toner of Smethport; children, James (Isolina) Toner, Matthew (Nicole) Toner, Rebekah (Bryan) Zoll, Todd Galarneau and Brad Galarneau; grandchildren: Ariana Toner, Sebastian Toner, James Christopher Richard Toner, Lailah Zoll, Levi Zoll and Lucya Galarneau; brothers: Phil and Donny Toner; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Bob Toner, Mary Ruth Wagner, Bill Toner and Virginia Sabin.
At Richard's request, there will be no local services held.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2019
