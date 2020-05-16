JOHNSONBURG - Rita N. Blint, 88, of High Street, Johnsonburg, passed away peacefully at Christ the King Manor on Tuesday (May 12, 2020).
She was born on Aug. 20, 1931, the daughter of Frank A. & Joan L. Jenny Feronti Dagustine. Rita graduated from Johnsonburg Area High School in 1949 and had an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. On Feb. 2, 1952, she married James A. Blint, who preceded her in death on April 23, 2016.
Rita retired from Stackpole Carbon Co. in 1994 with 45 years of service. After retiring she continued managing the finances and administration of their family owned business, James. A. Blint & Sons. Additionally, she worked for the Johnsonburg School District for 10 years and H&R Block Ridgway for 15 years.
She was a proud and active member of the community working with and supporting many organizations over the years as a 4-H leader, President of Johnsonburg Elementary School PTA, Johnsonburg Community Center Secretary, Volunteer for Johnsonburg Library, Volunteer on Johnsonburg Area High School Reunion Committee and held an elected position as Judge of Election. She was especially proud of her work with the Johnsonburg Library Literacy Program.
She was a devoted member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church serving in many capacities as a CCD teacher, lector, minister and choir member. She loved music and performed with the Elk County Concert Choir for more than 10 years.
Rita is survived by four children, Sandra M. Schwabenbauer of Johnsonburg, Denise M. Blint of Horseheads, N.Y., James D. (Gloria) Blint of Mount Lebanon and Scott M. (Marilyn) Blint of Zelienople; seven grandchildren, Nicole (Matthew) Duda of Pittsburgh, Michele Schwabenbauer of Milan, Italy, Breann (Ruben) Torres of Zelienople, Brittany (Zachery) Kristophel of Renfrew, Kohl (Jayme) Blint of Poulsbo, Wash., Matthew (Megan Crowell) Blint of Pittsburgh and Jessica Blint of Philadelphia; six great-grandchildren, R.J., Gianna, and Mia Torres; Jack, Liam and Emmett Blint; one sister Joan Martin of Ridgway; and one brother, Dominick (Mary Jane) Dagustine of Emporium; two brothers-in-law, Hudnell Caldwell Jr. and Donald (Sally) Blint of Kane.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Caldwell; one son-in-law, Edward M. Schwabenbauer; and two brothers-in-law, Daniel Martin and William Blint.
There will be no public visitation.
A private mass will be held at Holy Rosary Church on Friday, May 15, 2020. The family will plan a celebration of life ceremony and burial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to the Johnsonburg Community Center for the swimming pool window project. Donations should be sent to the care of Jim Lecker, 600 Market Street, Johnsonburg, PA 15845.
The Ubel Funeral Home of Johnsonburg has been entrusted with final arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Bradford Era from May 16 to May 23, 2020.