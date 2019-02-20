Rita E. Johnson, 98 of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Bradford, passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday, in St. Bernard Mausoleum with the Rev. Stanley Swacha, senior assistant, of St. Bernard Church officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2019