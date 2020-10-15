SMETHPORT - Rita Ann Tauscher, 75, of Smethport, passed away Monday (Oct. 12, 2020) at her residence.
She was born Oct. 21, 1944, in Olean, N.Y., a daughter of Leo and Aldean Davenport Cochran. On Aug. 19, 1980 in Smethport, she married Gregg W. Tauscher, who survives.
Mrs. Tauscher was a graduate of Port Allegany, Class of 1964, and was a housewife tending to the needs of her family.
She was a member of the American Legion Bucktail Post Auxiliary of Smethport.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, David James Faes of Maidens, Va., Jason Tauscher of Washington, and Kevin Michael (Buffie) Faes of Bethel Park; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Janice Austin of Turtlepoint and Elaine (Grover) Neely of Port Allegany and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by one brother, Edwin Cochran.
Funeral services will be held privately with the family.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Legion; Bucktail Post #138 of Smethport. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.