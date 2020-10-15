1/
Rita Tauscher
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMETHPORT - Rita Ann Tauscher, 75, of Smethport, passed away Monday (Oct. 12, 2020) at her residence.
She was born Oct. 21, 1944, in Olean, N.Y., a daughter of Leo and Aldean Davenport Cochran. On Aug. 19, 1980 in Smethport, she married Gregg W. Tauscher, who survives.
Mrs. Tauscher was a graduate of Port Allegany, Class of 1964, and was a housewife tending to the needs of her family.
She was a member of the American Legion Bucktail Post Auxiliary of Smethport.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, David James Faes of Maidens, Va., Jason Tauscher of Washington, and Kevin Michael (Buffie) Faes of Bethel Park; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Janice Austin of Turtlepoint and Elaine (Grover) Neely of Port Allegany and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by one brother, Edwin Cochran.
Funeral services will be held privately with the family.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Legion; Bucktail Post #138 of Smethport. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc. Smethport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved