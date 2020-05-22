Rita Verolini
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Y. Verolini, 93, of 43 Bolivar Drive, Bradford, passed away Thursday (May 21, 2020) at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 22 to May 26, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved