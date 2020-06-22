Rita Verolini

Rita Y. Verolini, 92, of 43 Bolivar Drive, Bradford, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her residence.
Friends are reminded to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Francis Church.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 22 to Jun. 29, 2020.