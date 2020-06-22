Rita Verolini
Rita Y. Verolini, 92, of 43 Bolivar Drive, Bradford, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her residence.
Friends are reminded to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Francis Church.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 22 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis Church
