ST. MARYS - Rita Anne Wiesner, 91, formerly of 547 East Kaul Ave., St. Marys, passed away Monday (Nov. 25, 2019) at the Elk Haven Nursing Home.
She was born April 18, 1928, in St. Marys, daughter of the late George and Anna Herzing Wiesner.
Rita Anne was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys Public High School, Class of 1946.
She was a retired employee of Speer Carbon (Airco), retiring in 1981 and a former employee of Mexamerica.
Rita Anne was a member of the St. Mary's Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister both at church and for the homebound. She also served as the Saturday evening Sacristan at the St. Mary's Church and was a member of the Rosary Altar Society. She was a board member of the Mountain Laurel Federal Credit Union and was a member of the Belles of St. Marys, the Red Hat Society, ECCOTA, and Women Who Care. Rita Anne loved Pittsburgh sports teams and she especially loved her family.
Rita Anne is survived by a sister, Phyllis Decker of St. Marys; three nephews, Dennis (Kate) Decker of Trenton, Mich., David (Amy) Decker of St. Marys, and Daniel (Linda) Decker of St. Marys; four grandnephews, Chris (Liz) Decker of Berkely, Mich., Andrew (Stephanie) Decker of Miami, Fla., Jason (Meghan) Decker of Gibsonia, and Kevin (Leah) Decker of Lansing, Mich.; a grandniece, Erin Decker of Trenton, Mich.; three great-grandnieces, Elliott, Lola, and Anna; and by two great-grandnephews, Norman and Bruce.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Richard Decker; and by a niece, Mary Decker.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church at 2 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 27, 2019), with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the St. Mary's Church, 315 Church St., St. Marys, PA 15857, the Elk Haven Nursing Home Activity Fund, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to the Elk County Humane Society, 1029 East Eschbach Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019