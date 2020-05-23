Rita Verolini
Rita Y. Verolini, 92, of 43 Bolivar Drive, Bradford, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Sarnano, Italy on Dec. 24, 1927, she was a daughter of the late John and Luisa Ciccarelli Verolini. She was a 1945 graduate of Bradford area schools.
Rita was employed as benefits administration at Dresser Manufacturing Company for more than 40 years.
Rita was a member of St. Francis Church, Rosary Altar Society, where she served as secretary, and the Senior Center.
She enjoyed traveling, knitting, bowling, golfing at Pine Acres, and was a member of the Coffee Cup League.
Surviving are three stepnieces, Janet (Ralph) McFarland, Carol (Mark) Galgano, and Linda Adams, and her longtime neighbors, Beth Price, Barbara Astle, and James Autieri.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Zenaide "Zena" Verolini, and one brother, Adolph E. Verolini.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Entombment will be in St. Bernard Mausoleum.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA PO Box 113 Bradford, PA 16701.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 23 to May 30, 2020.