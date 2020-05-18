Robert L. Brown, 75, of Bradford, died peacefully at UPMC Hamot on Thursday (May 14, 2020).
Born April 19, 1945, in Bradford, he was the son to Lorin V. and Ruth I. Baughman Brown.
He was a 1963 graduate of Bradford High School. After graduating from California (Pa.) University in 1967 he became a Technology teacher for the Bradford Area School District, where he taught for 38 years until his retirement in 2007.
On Dec. 20, 1996, in Bradford, he married JoAnne Sacco, who survives.
He developed an interest in flight and aeronautics at an early age when his parents often took him to regional air shows. He created his first model airplane in his youth, sparking a passion that carried on throughout his lifetime. He devoted much of his life to aviation from years as a pit boss for pylon racing, into the current trend of drone racing. He served on the board of directors for the Academy of Model Aeronautics Inc. since 1985, most recently as President from 2011 to 2016. He received their highest honor and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2006. He was the U.S. representative to the Fédération Aéronautique International (FAI) for decades and travelled the world in support of his passion and as an ambassador to spread the joy he had for modeling, with others. He was awarded the FAI Paul Tissander Diplome in 2016 and the FAI Gold Aeromodelling Medal in 2017.
Surviving are his wife, JoAnne, of 26 years; one daughter, Brigette and her husband David, of Woolwich Township, N.J., who commented, "You will always be my rock, even though my castle is crumbling today. You have taught me to be strong and determined. I will rebuild the void with your spirit guiding me"; one stepdaughter, Jennifer Spampinato of Baltimore Md.; four grandchildren, Dawson, Braeden, Soren Izabella, and Michael, and his former wife Carolyn Rink Marchand.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant sister, Sally.
At Bob's request, there will be no public services observed. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Donations to honor Bob's lifelong commitment to aviation can be made to The Cliff and Nancy Telford Scholarship Fund, c/o The Academy of Model Aeronautics, Inc 5161 E. Memorial Drive, Muncie, IN 47302.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 18 to May 25, 2020.