Robert C. Carman, 95, of 76 Harding Ave., Bradford, passed away Wednesday (May 29, 2019) at his residence.
Born Oct. 11, 1923, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Carlyle and Viola Martin Carman. He attended Bradford area schools.
On Feb. 16, 1943, he enlisted in the United States Army and served as a combat infantryman in the European African Middle Eastern Theater. On Nov. 20, 1944, Robert was wounded while serving in Southern France and was awarded the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal and the Purple Heart Medal.
On June 2, 1944, in Allegany, N.Y., he married Lois A. Sargent Carman who passed away May 22, 2019.
Bob was employed as an equipment operator at National Transit Pipeline.
Surviving is one son, Creig C. Carman of Bradford, and several nieces and nephews on his wife's side.
Private services will be observed for family only. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Published in The Bradford Era on June 5, 2019