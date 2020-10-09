1/1
Robert Colestro
Robert J. Colestro, age 83, has died.
He was the beloved husband for 57 years of Freda K. (nee Kendrick); loving father of Robin C. Saffioti (Perry Michael), Roberta L. Yallech (John); cherished grandfather of the late Joseph Todd Belford, Rachel N. Yallech, Robert R. Saffioti; dearest son of the late Joseph H. and Alice M. (nee Steck) Colestro; dear brother of William Colestro, the late Judy Smith, the late Charles Colestro, James Colestro; loving uncle and friend to many.
Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years, was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus and a member of the American Italian Association of Montgomery, Ala.
Robert was owner/manager of Health Clubs of Montgomery Inc. for over 30 years.
Family and friends may call Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 8894 State Rt. 14, Streetsboro, Ohio, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held to celebrate Robert's life at 11 a.m. Masks are required. Burial with Military Honors by the U.S. Air Force will take place at All Saints Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Knights of Columbus #893 (Montgomery, AL) or #4571 (Streetsboro, OH).
Arrangements are by Ferfolia Funeral Home.

Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2020.
October 8, 2020
Roberta, I am so sorry to hear about your father's passing. He was a wonderful man. I would see him sometimes at the bank. He was always smiling and very friendly. He always had something nice to say. I know that he will be missed.
Bryan Probst
Classmate
