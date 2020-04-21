|
ALLEGANY, N.Y. - Robert "Bob" E. D'Amicol, 85, passed away on Sunday (April 19, 2020) at his son's home in Allegany.
Bob was born on June 7, 1934, in Bradford, Pa., to Daniel and Vada McMillen D'Amicol. He graduated from Bradford High School in 1952. He enjoyed telling stories about playing football and softball. Bob served honorably in the United States Army and after his discharge, Bob sold insurance to credit unions in and around the Seattle-Tacoma, Washington area as a general manager at GMI.
Bob was an active man, who enjoyed playing golf. He was a season ticket holder for the Seattle Seahawks, often attended the Seattle Mariners games and the Boeing Classic Golf Tournaments. He often spoke of the fun he and his wife had being involved with the Kiwanis Kapers in Bradford.
Bob was a great family man and a loving father and grandfather. He was very actively involved and attended his children's and grandchild's school activities. He never missed a ballgame that his son participated in. He was known for his sense of humor and telling jokes. His family and friends will always remember him as being generous to a fault.
Bob is survived by his wife M. Jeanne D'Amicol of Allegany; a son Steven T. Saunders (Bonnie) of Allegany; a daughter Kim D'Amicol Jelden (Jeff) of Seattle, Wash.; a granddaughter, Montana Jelden of Seattle, Wash.; a sister Nancy Neel, two nieces; Amy Robl and Christina Finch.
He is preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel and David D' Amicol, and his sister Georgia McDaniel.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to The Cattaraugus County Region Community Foundation Meals on Wheels/ Friend of Aging Fund, One Leo Moss Drive, Olean, NY 14760.
As per Bob's wishes visitation will not be observed. The family was assisted by the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church Street, Randolph. To leave a condolence for the family log onto: www.vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020