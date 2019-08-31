|
OLEAN, N.Y. - Robert P. "Bob" DaPolito, of 217 South 10th Street, passed away on Wednesday (Aug. 28, 2019) at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, following an illness.
Bob was born on Aug. 6, 1957, in Olean and was a son of Louis and Marion Rodgers DaPolito. On Dec. 3, 1977, at St. Mary's Church in Sartwell, Pa., he married his wife of 41 years, Rosemary K. Hoffman, who survives.
Bob worked for Bush Industries in Jamestown and Salamanca for 24 years. For the last 10 years he worked as a finisher for Case Cutlery in Bradford, Pa. Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus Chapter #1220 in Allegany and the Olean and Cuba Rod & Gun Club.
Bob enjoyed hunting turkey and deer, fishing, skeet shooting, shooting pool, Texas hold 'em, euchre, watching the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Browns, going to Saturday morning breakfast, but he truly loved watching his grandsons play baseball.
Along with his loving wife, Bob is survived by two children, Christopher P. (Fallon) DaPolito of Baton Rouge, La., and Brenda L. DaPolito; two grandsons, Caine DeGolier and Trenton Broussard; and four siblings, Tom DaPolito, Ron DaPolito of Olean, Joan O'Brien, and Jan Dziakowizc of Brockport, Pa.
In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by a brother, Louis DaPolito Jr. in 1988.
Friends will be received at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 East State Street, Olean, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 from 2 to 4 and from 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, beginning with a prayer service at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Moody Hollow Cemetery in Eldred, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, P.O. Box 631, Buffalo, New York 14240 or to a . Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019