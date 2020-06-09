Robert L. DeGolier, 81, of 3 Joseph Lane, Bradford, passed away Sunday (June 7, 2020) at the Bradford Manor.
Born Feb. 12, 1939, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Robert H. and Marjorie Hallock DeGolier. He was a graduate of Bradford High School.
On April 20, 1960, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, he served in Vietnam and was awarded the Vietnam and National Defense Service Medals. He was honorably discharged on April 28, 1964.
On Nov. 5, 1988 before Judge Jadlowic he married Gay Keith DeGolier, who survives.
Bob worked in the oil fields his entire career. Drilling and plugging wells for area contractors including Minard Run Oil Company.
He was a member of the American Legion and the Eagles Club. He enjoyed tractors, tinkering in his garage, four wheeling, being with his friends, riding his scooter with his dog on the Pitt Trails, but most especially cooking.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Gay of 31 years, are five children, Debra (Ken) Taggart of Rixford, Dawn Updegrove of Bradford, Kelly Helton of Bradford, Abigail Updegrove of Bradford and John (Jean) DeGolier of Wendell, N.C.; four grandchildren, Heather (Partick) Monti, William (Kheity) Taggart, Andrew Kroah and Shane Kroah; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Darlene (Harry) McKinney of Bradford; two brothers, Quenton (Julie) DeGolier of Bradford and Lynn (Sandy) DeGolier of Bradford; one sister-in-law Monica DeGolier of Mercer; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Carol DeGolier; two brothers, Walter and William DeGolier.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., followed by Military Honors by members of the Honor Guard of the American Legion Post 108 in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the American Legion, Tuna Valley Trails Association, or the McKean County SPCA.
Friends will be invited to attend a memorial service at a later time.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 9 to Jun. 16, 2020.