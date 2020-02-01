|
Robert D. Drummond, 87, of Bolivar Drive, Bradford, passed away Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020) at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Born April 17, 1932, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Malcolm and Ruth Cornelius Drummond.
He was a 1950 graduate of Bradford High School. While in high school he participated in football, track, and was on the Bradford High Rifle Team. He was a Boy Scout and won many shooting awards for marksmanship in the Scouts and throughout his life.
On Dec. 22, 1951, in the Bradford Church of the Nazarene, he married the late Hazel A. Finlan Drummond, who passed away March 30, 2009.
Bob was a journeyman and foreman electrician for Local IBEW 996 and Local 5 from 1950 until his retirement. He ran the apprenticeship program for Local 996 for many years. He retired from Foster Wheeler Energy Corp. after 25 years as construction superintendent. He had worked in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New Jersey, Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, California and Montana, as well as, Calgary, Alberta, and Toronto, Ontario.
He was a life member of the IBEW, and a benefactor of the NRA. He was a life member, officer, and director of the McKean County Rifle Club for more than 50 years and former officer of the Bradford Pistol & Revolver Club.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing (including in Alaska and Canada) attending gun shows and many different shooting events, and stock car racing in his younger days. He enjoyed sitting with his family at "the Shanty", going to the Springville Flea Market, watching the Buffalo Bills, and taking walks "up back."
Surviving are five daughters, Marcella W. Drummond of Bradford, Martha A. (Frank) Mackey of New Kensington, Melinda R. (William) Howard of Shinglehouse, Laurie A. (Michael) Ware of Bradford, and Amy L. (Charles) Davidson of Warren; two sons, including Robert G. (Tery) Drummond of Bradford; 15 grandchildren including Dale Drummond, Megan (Ian) Abrams, Robert E. (Rachelle) Drummond, Todd (Sonja) Mackey, Sarah (Larry) Litz-Hess, David (Hallie Kleiner) Ware, Zachary R. Ware (Tayler Smith), Elizabeth Davidson, and C. Joshua (Frances) Davidson, Patrick Dempsey, Josh Howard, Emily Howard; 10 great-grandchildren, Bailee, R. Tucker, Rebecca, Elliott, Cooper, Ezra, Garrett, Hope, Noah, Jonathon; and 1 great-great-grandchild, Serenity; two sisters, Marian (Guy) Waldman of Marshburg, and Carole (Bob) Thomas of Bradford; one aunt, Mildred Yoxtheimer Patterson, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by Hazel, his wife of 57 years, his parents and his brother, Donald Drummond.
Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St. and again from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, at which time funeral and committal services will be held with the Rev. Josh Haney, pastor of the Church of the Nazarene, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to the McKean County Rifle Club c/o 604 W. Corydon St., Bradford or to the Nazarene Church, North Bennett Street, Bradford.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, 2020