Robert Eakin

Robert P. Eakin, 84, of 1137 Big Shanty Road, Lewis Run, passed away Friday (June 12, 2020) at his residence.
Born in Emlenton, on April 10, 1936, he was a son of the late Leonard and Gertrude Neitznick Eakin.
He attended M.J. Ryan and Bradford High School. As a young man he was a member of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 3 in Lafayette.
On March 10, 1956, in Great Valley, N.Y., he married Catherine "Kay" Winner Eakin, who survives.
After high school he joined the National Guard and served his country for four years.
He was an independent oil producer in the Limestone, N.Y., area for many years. He also was an independent logger, cutting and hauling timber.
He attended the Custer City United Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife Kay of 64 years is one daughter, Lisa Eakin of Lewis Run; two sons, Paul (Cindy) Eakin of Bradford and John (Holly) Eakin of Lewis Run; two sisters, Sandra Lindy of Bradford, and Audrey Irons in Colorado; eight grandchildren, Gail Eakin, Rob (Brandi) Eakin, Johnathon Eakin, Amanda (Zach) Sostakowski, Kyle Schoolmaster, Brian Schoolmaster, Ashley (Justin) Conrad, and Michael Wolfe; six great-grandchildren, Sterling, Skye, Cecellia, Adelynne, Chase, and Hailey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Robert Eugene "Bobby" Eakin, and one brother Leonard Eakin.
Friends will be received on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., at which time funeral services will be held with the Rev. Matt Blake, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park.
The service will also be streamed online. To view this service online, please go to www.hollenbeckcahill.com.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Custer City United Methodist Church South Ave Custer City, Pa.
Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.