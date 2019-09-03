|
|
Robert A. "Whitey" Farnsworth, 82, of 142 Barbour St., Bradford, passed away Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019) at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Born March 15, 1937, in Ridgway, he was a son of the late Russell W. and Bertha May Chitister Farnsworth.
Whitey attended Kane High School and during his senior year joined the United States Navy. He was stationed aboard the U.S.S. Everglades. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 4, 1957.
In 1968, he married Delores M. Harris, who preceded him in death. On June 28, 1988, he married Mary Ellen Vaughn Farnsworth who died March 13, 2018.
Whitey worked at Brockway Glass for 20 years, owned and operated the Brown Derby in Kane for 20 years, and in retirement drove school bus for the Bradford Area School District.
He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Moose Lodge, Eagles Club, and was a proud member of the Wanderer's Club.
Surviving are one daughter, Starr (Tim) Slivis of Kane; two sons, Robert Farnsworth Jr. of Kane and Kevin (Nellie) Farnsworth in South Carolina; two stepdaughters, Brenda (Charles) Shaffner of Portville, N.Y., and Jayne Lucco of Bradford; one stepson, Robert Pierotti Jr. of Colorado Springs, Colo.; one sister, Jennie Weidow of Kane, and one brother, Charles A. Farnsworth of Indianapolis, Ind.; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives; one grandson, Charles Shaffner; four sisters; and five brothers.
Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, officiating, followed by committal services and military honors by members of the Honor Guard of the American Legion Post 108 in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675; or Boys or Girls State at the American Legion.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 3 to Sept. 10, 2019