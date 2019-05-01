Robert Murray Grennan, 78, of Rochester, N.Y., passed away on Monday (April 29, 2019) at his residence with his family by his side.
Born on Jan. 2, 1941, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Gilbert and Grace Sarah Murray Grennan.
He graduated from Bradford High School in 1958 and later from Penn State University with a degree in math.
Robert married Patricia Marie Spehar on Nov. 18,1967, at St. Bernard Church.
He became a math teacher working for Bradford Junior High for six years, then worked for Welch Foods as a programmer analyst. He also worked for Marlin Rockwell in Jamestown, N.Y., as a senior systems analyst, as well as General Railway Signal in Rochester, N.Y., as a manager systems and programming for 17 years. He retired in 2013 after 17 years serving as vice president from Peoples Pottery in Rochester. Robert was also member of the DPA, APIC's and AVSCA.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; a daughter, Linda Grennan of Rochester, N.Y.; a son, David (Denise) Grennan of Morriville, N.C.; a sister, Betty Wight of Hilton, N.Y.; and two grandchildren, Bailey and Avery.
Robert was preceded in death by a brother, James Grennan; and a sister, Jean Herbert.
Friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave. Burial will be private in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials can be made in honor of Robert to the and .
Arrangements have been made with the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 1 to May 8, 2019