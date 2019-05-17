Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Guthrie. View Sign Service Information Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 33 South Ave Bradford , PA 16701 (814)-362-6643 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 33 South Ave Bradford , PA 16701 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Bernard Church Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Guthrie, 87, of 112 N. Bennett St., Bradford, passed away, Wednesday (May 15, 2019) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Born July 23, 1931, in Brave, he was a son of the late Robert and Margaret Gump Guthrie.

He attended Bradford High School. He enlisted in the United States

On June 1, 1957, in the St. Francis Church, he married Marjorie Gleason Guthrie, who survives.

Robert worked for Bethlehem Steel in Lackawanna, N.Y., until he returned to Bradford in 1958. He drove a Haulpack throughout the entire construction of the Kinzua Dam and Reservoir. Bob was a business agent for Teamsters Union Local 963 from 1968 until his retirement in 1988.

He was a member of the St. Bernard Church, American Legion, a Trustee for Teamster Council 40 Pension Board. He was a volunteer driver for the American Cancer Society and participated in Relay for Life. He loved going to Nascar events. His greatest joy came from attending events and ball games for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Marjorie of 61 years; one daughter, Linda (Chris) Worley of Monroe, Mich.; two sons, David (JoAnn) Guthrie, and Dan (Lori) Guthrie, all of Bradford; two sisters, Nancy (Lee) Moore of Locust Grove, Va., and Kae Guthrie of Bradford; one brother, Glen (Mary) Guthrie of Custer City; nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Davis) Redington of Gifford, Matthew (Jen) Guthrie of Hermitage, Chris (Colleen) Worley of Roscommon, Mich., Captain Brian (Tanaz) Worley USMC of Severn, Md., Kevin (Kathrin) Worley of Chesterfield, Mo., Tyler Guthrie of Bradford, Shawn Guthrie of Lewis Run, Adam Guthrie of Bradford and Art (Julie) White of Rivervale, N.J.; 10 great-grandchildren, Colton and Kendal Redington, Christopher and Curtis Worley, Isaac and Emily Guthrie, and Giovanna, Rosalie, Lucia, and Marcella White; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bill and Perry Guthrie; four brothers-in-law, Stanley, James, Francis and Richard Gleason.

Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave. Friends are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Monday in St. Bernard Church with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as Celebrant. Entombment will follow in St. Bernard Mausoleum.

Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to St. Bernard Church.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

