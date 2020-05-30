Or Copy this URL to Share

ELDRED - Robert H. Haynes, 93, formerly of Larabee, passed away on Friday (May 29, 2020) at The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

Funeral arrangements, under the direction of the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, are incomplete and will be announced with the complete obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store