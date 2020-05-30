Robert Haynes
ELDRED - Robert H. Haynes, 93, formerly of Larabee, passed away on Friday (May 29, 2020) at The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.
Funeral arrangements, under the direction of the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, are incomplete and will be announced with the complete obituary.

Published in The Bradford Era from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
