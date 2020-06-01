ELDRED - Robert H. Haynes, 93, of Larabee Road, passed away on Friday (May 29, 2020) at the Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.
Born on Jan. 24, 1927, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of Joseph and Mildred Rice Haynes. On Jan. 23, 1949, in Bolivar, N.Y., he married JoAnn M. Mesler, who passed away on July 17, 2016. He was a Veteran of World War ll, having served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant with the 88th Division. He had been employed by the Pennsylvania Railroad for over 20 years and later, along with his wife, owned and operated Bob and Jo's Diner in Eldred. Bob had attended the First Church of God in Eldred and had enjoyed taking care of his lawn and dining out. He was a member of the Northern Star Masonic Lodge no. 555 of Duke Center and the Coudersport Consistory.
Surviving are one daughter, Marilyn (Tom) Hilliard of Brainerd, Minn; two sons-in-law, Donald Foley of Fredericksburg, Va., and Randy Ours of Eldred; grandsons, Randy (Janine) Ours Jr. of Eldred, Michael Foley in Minnesota and Mark (Andrina) Foley of Iowa; and granddaughters, Jodie Newham and Kelley (Dan) Duemke, both of Minnesota, Jacie (Gene) Glover of Olean; and 17 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was also preceded in death by two daughters, Madilyn Foley in 1979 and Jacquelyn Ours in 2013; and two brothers and four sisters.
Private funeral services and burial in the Lamphier Cemetery, Eldred, will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Eldred World War ll Museum.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com
Born on Jan. 24, 1927, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of Joseph and Mildred Rice Haynes. On Jan. 23, 1949, in Bolivar, N.Y., he married JoAnn M. Mesler, who passed away on July 17, 2016. He was a Veteran of World War ll, having served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant with the 88th Division. He had been employed by the Pennsylvania Railroad for over 20 years and later, along with his wife, owned and operated Bob and Jo's Diner in Eldred. Bob had attended the First Church of God in Eldred and had enjoyed taking care of his lawn and dining out. He was a member of the Northern Star Masonic Lodge no. 555 of Duke Center and the Coudersport Consistory.
Surviving are one daughter, Marilyn (Tom) Hilliard of Brainerd, Minn; two sons-in-law, Donald Foley of Fredericksburg, Va., and Randy Ours of Eldred; grandsons, Randy (Janine) Ours Jr. of Eldred, Michael Foley in Minnesota and Mark (Andrina) Foley of Iowa; and granddaughters, Jodie Newham and Kelley (Dan) Duemke, both of Minnesota, Jacie (Gene) Glover of Olean; and 17 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was also preceded in death by two daughters, Madilyn Foley in 1979 and Jacquelyn Ours in 2013; and two brothers and four sisters.
Private funeral services and burial in the Lamphier Cemetery, Eldred, will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Eldred World War ll Museum.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.