Robert F. Higley Jr., 72, of Bradford, went to be with the Lord on Saturday (April 18, 2020) at the Bradford Manor.
Born on Dec. 7, 1947, in Port Allegany, he was a son of Robert and Lillian Roller Higley Sr. He was a graduate of Olean (N.Y.) High School.
Robert worked for Reeds Market, various sawmills and retired from the housekeeping department at the Bradford Regional Medical Center after 28 years of service.
Robert was a member of the Vets, Legion, Moose, Eagles and the Marchee Clubs. He also was an avid bingo player and enjoyed going to the casino. He enjoyed going to the races as well when his son Mark raced.
Surviving are his companion of 34 years, Mary Ann Morton; one daughter, Bambi Jo (Daniel) Vidonish of Port Allegany; one daughter-in-law, Jane Higley; two sisters, Deborah Wineburg and Jenny (Doug) Kohl, two brothers, Joe Higley and Dean (Liz) Higley, all from Olean; one sister-in-law, Connie (Ray) Ford; three grandchildren, Shelby (Dominick) Magoon, Chelsey Vidonish and Chris Crum; two great-grandchildren, Koral Magoon and Draven Green; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Miles Higley; two sons, Robert and Mark Higley.
Robert's wishes were for no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials can be made to Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department or the .
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020