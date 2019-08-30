|
Robert D. Howard, 58, of Bradford, passed away on Tuesday (Aug. 27, 2019) at the Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Born on Feb. 14, 1961, in Bradford, he was a son of Martin Howard of Smethport and Marie Cooper Sucko of Bradford.
Robert graduated from Otto-Eldred in 1979, after high school he enlisted in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged.
On Nov. 25, 2000, in Rochester, N.Y., he married Nancy M. Boyer Howard, who survives.
Robert worked as the manager at Kwik Fill, and was the maintenance manager at Cedar Commons, in Rochester, N.Y. He moved to Bradford was the owner/operator of Inside and Out Recycling Business from 2008-2012. He later worked as bartender at Tacks Inn, and then at Bradford Forest Product.
Robert was a member of the American Legion Post 108 Bradford.
Surviving in addition to his parents, and wife Nancy, are two sons, Robert D. Howard and Matthew Howard, both of Rochester, N.Y.; daughter, Ashley Judkins of Bradford; two grandchildren, Bella Howard and Makevelli Howard; sister, Linda Goodrich of Bradford; and two brothers, Dan (Debbie) Howard of Bradford and Shawn Howard of Johnstown.
Robert was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank Howard and Mike Bacha.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., Bradford, at 1 p.m. funeral services will be held with the Rev. Ronald Korzeniowski, pastor of the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church, officiating. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery where military honors will be presented by members of the Honor Guard from the American Legion Post 108 in Bradford.
Donations, if desired, can be sent to the Family of Robert Howard, 6753 Route 59, Lewis Run, PA, 16738.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019