KANE - Robert V. Johnson, 94, of Mount Jewett died Tuesday (July 9, 2019) afternoon at the Sena-Kean Manor, where he had recently resided.
Born May 25, 1925 in Mount Jewett, he was a son of the late John and Genevieve Uylan Johnson. On Nov. 25, 1947, he married Stella Wyan, who passed away on June 19, 1987.
Mr. Johnson retired from Dresser Manufacturing in 1987. He was an avid gardener and also enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching sports on television.
Surviving are daughters Marcia Johnson of Aliquippa and Roberta Kane of Mays Landing, N.J.; one son, Mark (Grace) Johnson of Kane; sister Virginia Ruoff of Eaton; four grandchildren, David, Alisa, Sara and Stella; four great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Justin, Rowan and Cayden; a son-in-law, Dan Campbell of Montgomery; sister-in-law Dorothy Johnson of Mount Jewett; and many nieces and nephews. His loving companion, Gail Baker of Hazel Hurst, also survives.
He was preceded in death by his wife; a daughter Darlaine Campbell; a grandson Zachary Campbell; brothers Virgil and Howard; a sister Dorothy Bomba; and a son-in-law Michiel Kane.
Honoring Bob's wishes, there will be no visitation and a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from July 12 to July 18, 2019