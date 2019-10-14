|
|
Robert A. "Bob" Kleiderlein, 89, of Bradford, went home to be with his Lord Jesus, Wednesday (Oct. 9, 2019) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born Nov. 18, 1929, he was the son of the late Fred and Myrtle Tibbitts Kleiderlein. He was a 1947 graduate of Bradford High School and later served in the U.S. Navy.
In 1951, Bob married his high school sweetheart, Lois Bartsch, who preceded him in death in 1986. Bob and Lois thoroughly enjoyed their lives together raising their children on Interstate Parkway, operating their business, square dancing in local clubs, attending square dance conventions, traveling and playing cards with long-time friends. He later married Dorothy Fuller, who also preceded him in death.
Bob followed in his father's footsteps and worked for Bradford Gasoline Company after high school as a propane delivery man. In 1970, he purchased the local propane entity and re-named the company Bradford Nugas, which he successfully operated with Lois and daughter Martha Craver until he retired in 1992. Martha and her husband Jerry carried on the tradition and operated Bradford Nugas until recently.
Bob had several passions, including being an exceptional gardener, a sharp-shooting hunter, a patient fisherman and a bowler. He loved to be out in nature and on his fishing boat at Kinzua Dam. He was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church.
Surviving are three children, Martha (Jerry) Craver of Randolph, N.Y., Mark (Bridget Brady) Kleiderlein of Modesto, Calif., and Ginny (Fran) Gleason Jr. of Crown Point, Ind.; one brother, Fred (Beverly) Kleiderlein of Bradford; grandchildren, Kate (John) Robbins of Buffalo, N.Y., Beth (Chris) Austin of Randolph, N.Y., Colleen (Aaron) Lund of Olean, N.Y., Sarah (Jordan) Haines of Randolph, N.Y., Lance (Lynnea) Kleiderlein of Gillette, Wyo., Morgan (Marcus) Dufort of Napa, Calif., Christie (Baris) Sarac of Chicago, Ill., Courtney Gleason of Charlotte, N.C., and Fran Gleason III of Crown Point; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, June Kleiderlein of Westchester; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives; one brother, Jack Kleiderlein; one grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Bob's life on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the First United Methodist (Tower) Church with the Rev. Seth McClymonds, Pastor, officiating. Burial was in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Remembrances can be made to Bradford First United Methodist Church or to the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2019