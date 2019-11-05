|
Robert A. "Bob" Kleiderlein, 89, of Bradford, passed away Oct. 9, 2019 at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Bob's life on Saturday (Nov. 9, 2019) at 11 a.m. in the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Seth McClymonds, pastor, officiating. Burial was in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019