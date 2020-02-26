|
SMETHPORT - Robert J. "Lippy" Lathrop, 61, of East Main Street, formerly of Port Allegany, passed away unexpectedly Sunday (Feb. 23, 2020) in his residence.
Born June 9, 1958, in Port Allegany, he was a son of James E. and Patricia A. Hults Lathrop.
He had been employed with Pittsburgh Corning Co, formerly of Port Allegany, and most recent with Wayne Paving Co., Shinglehouse, before having to retire.
Robert was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Port Allegany High School.
He attended the Smethport Alliance Church, and was a former member of Star Hose Fire Department, Port Allegany.
Surviving are two sons, Ruben Stuckey of Turtlepoint, and Hunter J. Lathrop of Brockway; two daughters, Katrina Bradford in Texas, and Desiree D. Molisani of Bradford; several grandchildren; a brother, Mark E. (Sonya) Lathrop of Cumberland, Md.; two sisters, Debbie J. (Gordon) Dudley of Brookville, Ind., and Diane L. (Robert) Shelley of Port Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the United Methodist Church, Main Street, Port Allegany, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ben Zimmerman, pastor, officiating.
Memorials can be made to the funeral home in memory of "Lippy."
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020