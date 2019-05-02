Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Luke. View Sign Service Information Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 372 East Main St Bradford , PA 16701 (814)-368-6337 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 372 East Main St Bradford , PA 16701 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 372 East Main St Bradford , PA 16701 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert A. Luke, 77, of South Avenue, Bradford, passed away Tuesday (April 30, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Born July 5, 1941, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Robert J. and Dorothy I. Layfield Luke. He was a 1959 graduate of St. Bernard School.

On Aug. 19, 1978, in Limestone, N.Y., he married Sally Trumbull Luke, who survives.

Bob was employed for 42 years by the U.S. Forestry Service at the Bradford Ranger Station.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, gardening and was well known for his blueberry patch. His greatest joy was spending time with his family at camp.

He is survived by his wife Sally, of 40 years, three daughters, Debbie Luke of Bradford, Amy Luke of Slippery Rock, and Tracy (Jason) Blake of Bradford; four sons, Richard Luke, Robert Luke, Shawn Luke, and David (Kay) Newman, all of Bradford; 12 grandchildren, Katelyn, Caleb, Steven, William, Natalie, Haley, Allyson, Amanda, Daniel, Lane, Richard and Justin; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, James Luke of Dundee, N.Y., and Raymond (Cathy) Luke of Curwensville; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson Michael Lewis, and one sister-in-law, Marilyn Luke.

Friends will be received on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., where funeral services will be held at noon with the Rev. Raymond Gramatta, pastor of St. Bernard Church, officiating. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.

Memorial may be made to the , 352 West 8th St. Erie PA 16501.

Online condolences may be expressed at Robert A. Luke, 77, of South Avenue, Bradford, passed away Tuesday (April 30, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.Born July 5, 1941, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Robert J. and Dorothy I. Layfield Luke. He was a 1959 graduate of St. Bernard School.On Aug. 19, 1978, in Limestone, N.Y., he married Sally Trumbull Luke, who survives.Bob was employed for 42 years by the U.S. Forestry Service at the Bradford Ranger Station.He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, gardening and was well known for his blueberry patch. His greatest joy was spending time with his family at camp.He is survived by his wife Sally, of 40 years, three daughters, Debbie Luke of Bradford, Amy Luke of Slippery Rock, and Tracy (Jason) Blake of Bradford; four sons, Richard Luke, Robert Luke, Shawn Luke, and David (Kay) Newman, all of Bradford; 12 grandchildren, Katelyn, Caleb, Steven, William, Natalie, Haley, Allyson, Amanda, Daniel, Lane, Richard and Justin; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, James Luke of Dundee, N.Y., and Raymond (Cathy) Luke of Curwensville; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson Michael Lewis, and one sister-in-law, Marilyn Luke.Friends will be received on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., where funeral services will be held at noon with the Rev. Raymond Gramatta, pastor of St. Bernard Church, officiating. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.Memorial may be made to the , 352 West 8th St. Erie PA 16501.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com Published in The Bradford Era on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close