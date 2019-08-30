|
|
KANE - Robert E. Lupole, 83, of 1576 West Kane Road, Kane, died Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 28, 2019) at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Born Dec. 28, 1935, in Johnsonburg, he was the son of Vincent and Elsie Biles Lupole. On March 2, 1959 in St. Marys, he married the former Beverly J. Taylor, who survives.
Bob joined the U.S. Air Force and served from 1954 until 1957, then joined the Reserves until 1962. He worked at Stackpole – Ceramag Div. in Kane for 53 years until his retirement in 1998.
He was a member of the First Church of God in Kane and the Assembly of God in Mount Jewett. He belonged to the Kane Senior Center and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four sons, Allen Lupole, Robert Lupole Jr., Scott (Sheila) Lupole and Terry (Betsy) Lupole, all of Kane; a sister, Renelda Ferragine of St. Marys and a brother Vincent Lupole of DeWittville, N.Y.; plus six granddaughters, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death, besides his parents, are a sister and a brother.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. in Kane on Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the First Church of God in Kane with the Rev. John Kakish, pastor, and the Rev. Cam Mealy, pastor of the Mount Jewett Assembly of God, co-officiating. Interment will precede the service in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019