Robert M. Reigel Jr.


1943 - 2019
Robert M. Reigel Jr. Obituary
KANE - Robert M. Reigel Jr., 76, of Delaware Avenue in James City, died Friday morning (Nov. 29, 2019) at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Born Jan. 14, 1943, in Kane, he was the son of Robert M. and Anna R. Haight Reigel. In 1967 in James City, he married Judy M. Farnsworth, who died in 2012.
A peacetime veteran of the U.S. Army, Bob worked at Stackpole and Kane Magnetics for many years. He was a member of the National Rifle Association.
Surviving are three sons, Robert Reigel, Ronald Reigel and Andrew Reigel, all of James City; two half-sisters, Linda Bergstrom Gatewood and Diane Bergstrom Erickson; five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death, besides his wife and parents, by a son, Kenneth Reigel.
The family will have a private visitation and service this week at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. with the Rev. Calvin Cook, pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Kane, officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the , 108R North Second Street - Ste. 1-B, Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2019
