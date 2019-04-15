Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert McMillen. View Sign

Robert J. McMillen, 90, of 1018 W.Washington St., Bradford, passed away Sunday (April 14, 2019) surrounded by his family at Bradford Regional Medical Center.

Born March 7, 1929, in Fryburg, he was a son of the late Harold G. and Catherine O. Obenrader McMillen. He was a 1948 graduate of St. Bernard School.

Robert served during the

On Feb. 14, 1953, in St. Francis Church, he married Ethel L. Fox McMillen, who survives.

After the service he worked at Clark Supply, Hull Electric, and prior to his retirement he was an industrial salesman for Bradford Pipe & Supply.

Bob was a member of St. Bernard Church, the Bradford Township Lions Club, the West Branch Community Club, and he loved to hunt, camp and be outdoors.

Surviving, in addition to his wife Ethel of 66 years, are one daughter, Cindy M. (Michael) Wilber of Bradford; three sons, Gordon E. (Denise) McMillen of Clearwater, Fla., Kevin E. McMillen of Orchard Park, N.Y., and Robert J. (Catherine) McMillen of Rochester, N.Y.; two brothers, Harold "Junior" (Boots) McMillen in New Hampshire and Neil (Bonnie) McMillen of Bradford; one sister, Mona (Alvin) Wehr; four grandchildren, Eric McMillen, Stephen (Chelsea) Wilber, Tyler Wilber and Michael Todd Wilber; three great-grandchildren, Doninique Pryor, Morgan McMillen and Gracie McMillen; and several nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Leona Schmetter, Esther Elinski and infant Mary Ann; and one brother, Donald McMillen.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc, 372 E. Main St., where a prayer service will be held at 12:30 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. in St. Bernard Church with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to St. Bernard Church or the .

