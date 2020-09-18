RIXFORD - Robert "Bob" R. Miller, of 1670 Looker Mountain Trail, Rixford, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020) at the UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Born July 11, 1956 in Olean, N.Y., he was the son of the late William R. and Helen C. Torrey Miller.
Bob was a graduate of Portville (N.Y.) Central School. He worked for Olean Finishing and Machine Co., Cubic Storage, and retired from Eaton- Cooper Power Systems, in Olean.
He was a longtime member of the Duke Center Northern Star Lodge #555 and Lions Club #5975. Bob was also a member of the Portville Legion Post 814 and Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) of Pennsylvania.
Even after retiring, Bob could be found in his garage, fixing things. He enjoyed cooking and will be remembered for his famous chicken barbecues. Bob loved riding his Harley, hunting, and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are one son, Martin Miller of Portville; three grandchildren, Trinity, Cadence, and Owen Miller; four siblings, Linda Cook of Pasadena, Md., Kathy Miller of Portville, Thomas (Rhonda) Miller of Portville, and Larry Miller of Allegany, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 51 S. Main Street, Portville, on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday (Sept. 21, 2020) at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Portville American Legion Post 814, 24 S. Main Street, Portville, NY 14770.
