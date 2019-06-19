BUTLER - Robert "Bob" Diehm Newcombe, 66, of Butler, passed away on May 24, 2019 at his residence.
He was born Sept. 4, 1952, in Huntington, to the late Robert A. Newcombe and the late Ann Diehm Newcombe.
Bob graduated from State College High School. He went on to Penn State as a freshman and then transferred to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, where he graduated. Bob attended graduate school at Ohio State University. He was Presbyterian by faith.
Bob worked for A.K. Steel in the labor relations. He was a member of the Elks in Butler. Bob was involved as a volunteer for NAMI. He was a former member of the Titusville Kiwanis Club.
Bob is survived by his one son, Michael (Kira) Newcombe of Butler; one daughter, Beth Newcombe of Butler; four grandchildren, Alina Newcombe, Lily Guntrum, Emerson Newcombe, Ryan Elizabeth Newcombe; two brothers, David (Pat) Newcombe of Ferrum, Va., Thomas I. (Debra) Newcombe of Titusville; one sister, Barbara Gumper of Mount Bethel; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Newcombe; brother-in-law, David Gumper; and brother, John Newcombe.
Family and friends will be received Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Thompson - Miller Funeral Home Inc., 124 East North St., Butler, PA 16001.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Bradford Era on June 19, 2019