SMETHPORT - Robert Carl Peterson, 62, of Smethport, died unexpectedly Friday (May 1, 2020).
He was born Sept. 16, 1957, in Port Allegany, a son of Carl D. and Ida Elaine Hector Peterson.
Mr. Peterson was a 1975 Smethport Area High School graduate.
He worked as a well tender for Catalyst Energy of Pittsburgh.
He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Smethport, the Bradford Fraternal Order of Eagles and was a Son of the American Legion at Bucktail Post #138 of Smethport.
Bob was an avid gardener and hunter but mostly he enjoyed fishing with all the kids. He never went anywhere without his girl "Bella" who was there with him at the end.
He is survived by one step-daughter, Ashley Peterson; three sisters, Barbara A. Peterson, Carol E. (LeRoy) Duffy and Patricia J. (Todd) Witchen, all of Smethport; a half-sister, Sandy Rathbun of Florida; nieces and nephews, Michael (Patty) Taylor, Molly (Nick) Kinner, Jennifer Cercone, Kristen (Bud) Bell, Nicholas Duffy, Rachael Duffy and Vincent James Lundgren; great-nieces and great-nephews, Tristen and Hannah Taylor, Olivia, Macy and Reese Bell, Mackenna Cercone, Ryker and Rylyn Kinner.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, at McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette, with the Rev. Max Simms officiating. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 4 to May 11, 2020.