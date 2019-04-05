Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Robbins. View Sign



Born July 1, 1931, in Port Allegany, he was a son of Orlo and Ruth Sheppard Robbins. On Aug. 23, 1986, in Port Allegany, he married Doris M. Austin, who survives.

Robert was a graduate of the Port Allegany High School, class of 1958. He attended a business college for two years.

He had been employed with Blumenthal's of Olean, N.Y., and Milford Memorial Hospital, Delaware, both as an accountant. Most recently he was co-owner and manager with his family, of the former Robbin's Nest Restaurant, Port Allegany, before his retirement.

Robert was a member of the United Methodist Church of Port Allegany, where he was church treasurer and choir director for several years. He was a member of St. Marys, Coudersport, Olean, and Delaware Barbershop quartets for 58 years. He enjoyed working with his hands as a carpenter and electrician, but most of all, he enjoyed telling a good joke.

Surviving are three sons, Thom (Diane) Robbins, Ted (Sally) Robbins, and Todd Robbins, all in Delaware; a stepdaughter, Cheryl D. Lathrop of Port Allegany; a stepson, Rich (Melissa) Lathrop of Milford, Del.; several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Tim Robbins; a stepson, Keith Lathrop; a stepdaughter, Julie A. Lathrop; and three sisters, Erla Herzog, Betty Sampson, and Bernice Polk.

Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday in the United Methodist Church, Port Allegany, with the Rev. Ben Zimmerman, pastor, officiating.

Memorials can be made to the United Methodist Church or the Port Area Ambulance Service.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.

