Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
1945 - 2019
Robert Rudolph Obituary
ST. MARYS - Robert E. Rudolph, 74, of 148 Lynch Road, St. Marys, passed away Thursday (Oct. 17, 2019) at his residence, after a brief illness.
He was born March 14, 1945, in Ridgway, son of the late Charles and Laura Brown Rudolph. Bob was a lifelong resident of the area, a graduate of Johnsonburg High School, Class of 1963, and also a graduate of Williamsport Area Community College. He was a retired employee of Osram Sylvania, retiring in 2008 after more than 30 years of service.
On April 22, 2011, in Williamsport, Bob married Sharon Goetz, who preceded him in death on Nov. 5, 2011.
Bob is survived by four daughters, Melissa Zimmer (Rick) of Erie, Justine Fox (Joseph) of Shippenville, Renee Hepburn (Paul Hornung) of Shippenville, and Julie Rudolph (Zoltan Laska) of St. Marys; and by nine grandchildren, McKenzie, Madison, Zachary, Joe, Riley, Jackson, Bradyn, Spencer, and Nathan.
In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by two brothers, Ellsworth "Rudy" Rudolph and Charles "Chuck" Rudolph; and by a nephew, Chuckie Rudolph. He was the last member of his immediate family.
A funeral service will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday, October 25, 2019, at noon, with Pastor Dan Reigel officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday morning, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Community Nurses Inc., Hospice, 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019
