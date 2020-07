Robert Schoonmaker

Robert L. Schoonmaker, 63, of Bradford, passed away on Sunday (July 26, 2020) at his home.He was born March 4, 1957, in Port Allegany, a son of the late Gerald and Geraldine Schoonmaker.He was a 1976 graduate of the Otto-Eldred High School.On Aug. 15, 1981, in the former Duke Center Free Methodist Church, he married Jane L. Riggs, who survives.He attended the First Baptist Church, Bradford. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. Those that knew him know he always had a positive attitude and a smile on his face.In addition to his wife of 40 years, Jane Schoonmaker of Bradford, he is also survived by one son, Andrew Schoonmaker of Bradford; one daughter, Katherine (Tim) Stewart of Lewis Run; and three grandchildren.In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a twin brother, Richard Schoonmaker.Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the First Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeremy Childs officiating.Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to a charity of the donor's choice Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.