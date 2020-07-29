Robert Schoonmaker

Robert L. Schoonmaker, 63, of Bradford, passed away on Sunday (July 26, 2020) at his home.
He was born March 4, 1957, in Port Allegany, a son of the late Gerald and Geraldine Schoonmaker.
He was a 1976 graduate of the Otto-Eldred High School.
On Aug. 15, 1981, in the former Duke Center Free Methodist Church, he married Jane L. Riggs, who survives.
He attended the First Baptist Church, Bradford. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. Those that knew him know he always had a positive attitude and a smile on his face.
In addition to his wife of 40 years, Jane Schoonmaker of Bradford, he is also survived by one son, Andrew Schoonmaker of Bradford; one daughter, Katherine (Tim) Stewart of Lewis Run; and three grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a twin brother, Richard Schoonmaker.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the First Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeremy Childs officiating.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to a charity of the donor's choice
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
