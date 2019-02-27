AVONMORE - Robert Shotts, 88, of Shelocta, passed away Saturday (Feb. 23, 2019) at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Shotts.
He was born November 1930 in Leeper, the son of the late Wallace B. and Lois R. Boyd Shotts. Bob grew up in Rixford, then joined the Air Force 1948. After leaving the service in 1952 he settled in Bradford and worked for Dresser Industries. In 1957 he married Aida Louise Patuto, and they raised four children.
They moved their family to Indiana, Pa., in 1972. He was employed by Penelec for 21 years. Bob was very active. He enjoyed fishing, billiards, hunting, target shooting, teaching gun safety to the youth, cross-country skiing, playing bridge and above all he loved tennis. Bob was a gifted craftsman and could fix almost anything. He loved the outdoors and was known for his clever humor. Bob and Aida enjoyed traveling to U. S. National Parks, botanical gardens and visiting their children and grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his eldest son, David Alan Shotts.
He is survived by Aida Louise Patuto, his wife of 61 years; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Noel Shotts of Bakersfield, Calif.; daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Don Etheridge of Morehead City, N.C., daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Dave Hiriak of Asheville, N.C.; six grandchildren, Kevin, Spencer, Jason, Grant, Madeleine and Lauren.
A memorial celebration will be held at 2 p.m. today in the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Indiana, Pa. The Rev. Joan M. Sabatino will officiate.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home LTD, 400 Indiana Avenue, Avonmore. To view and send online condolences visit www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
400 Indiana Ave
Avonmore, PA 15618
(724) 697-4544
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, 2019