Robert Tassone

Robert Tassone Obituary
Robert D. "Bob" Tassone, 86, of Constitution Avenue, Bradford, passed away Friday (Aug. 16, 2019) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born Aug. 7, 1933, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Philip J. and Sue Minchie Tassone Jr.
Bob was a 1951 graduate of Bradford High School.
He enlisted in the United States Army on Oct. 8, 1954, he was awarded the National Defense Medal and was honorably discharged on Sept. 21, 1957.
On Oct. 24, 1959, in St. Bernard Church, he married Barbara A. Varatta Tassone, who passed away Jan. 20, 2011.
Bob was employed by the Bradford City Fire Department as a professional fireman.
He was a member of St. Bernard Church, and the American Legion. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan.
Surviving is one daughter, Kelly (Bob) Barmer of Lewis Run; one sister, Gloria Colley of Dover, Del.; one brother, Donald Tassone of Mason, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Janette Tassone of Bradford, and one brother-in-law, Joseph (Marge) Varatta of Cincinnati, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and one brother Philip J. Tassone, who died June 13, 2018.
Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at noon on Saturday in St. Bernard Church with the Rev. Raymond Gramata as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era on Aug. 20, 2019
