|
|
Robert L. Thomas, 80, of 21 Cornelius Lane, Bradford, passed away Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020) at his residence.
Born Jan. 31, 1940, in Bradford, he was a son of the late William and Helen W. Dennis Thomas.
Bob was a 1957 graduate of Bradford High School and graduated from Santa Anna State College with a degree in Business.
Bob enlisted in the United States Army on Sept. 7, 1961, he served his country until he was honorably discharged Sept. 4, 1964. He remained on reserve duty until Sept. 6, 1967.
On July 23, 1976 in Yorba Linda, Calif., he married Carole L. Drummond Thomas, who survives.
Returning to Bradford after the service, he was employed for the City of Bradford as the Building and Health Inspector. He was also an Insurance Salesman for New England Life, and prior to his retirement he was a merchandiser for News America.
Bob was a member of the New Life Fellowship Church, formerly the Foursquare Gospel Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife Carole of 43 years, are three sisters, Donna (Ray) Troutman of Millersville, Winifred "Gay" Nichols of Bradford, and Connie Thomas of Naples, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his aunt and uncle, Doralyn and Albert Waldo, who raised him; one brother, Paul Waldo; and a brother-in-law, Milton Nichols.
Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday (March 5, 2020) in the New Life Fellowship Church. At 2 p.m. funeral services will be held with Rev. Matthew McDonald, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the New Life Fellowship Church or a .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020