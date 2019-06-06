Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Tronetti Sr.. View Sign Service Information Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc. 2 Bank Street Smethport , PA 16749 (814)-887-5565 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born June 3, 1935, in Port Allegany, a son of Vincent and Maude Grimes Tronetti. On Oct. 25 1958, in Smethport, he married Charlotte A. Foley, who died Sept. 11, 2009.

Mr. Tronetti was a 1953 graduate of Port Allegany High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1958.

Mr. Tronetti was employed at Pittsburgh Corning Co. of Port Allegany for 43 years before his retirement.

He was a member of St. Elizabeth Church, Smethport.

He is survived by three sons: Kirk (Linda) Tronetti and Christopher Tronetti, both of Smethport, and Robert (Lora) Tronetti Jr. of Gibsonia; four grandchildren, Lisa (Wayne) Foltz, Erica, Hannah and Derek Tronetti; and one brother, Thomas Tronetti of Port Allegany.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, an infant sister, Rose Marie Tronetti and a granddaughter, Kirklyn Tronetti.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 till 10:45 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, Smethport, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Thomas Brown, pastor of St. Raphael Church, officiating. Burial will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Smethport.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Hamlin Memorial Library, Smethport or the Smethport Food Bank.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.

