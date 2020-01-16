|
|
Robert M. Tubbs, 42, passed away on Sunday (Jan. 12, 2020) at the UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.
Born on June 11, 1977, in Coudersport, he was a son of Larry "Mike" and Gladys Fuller Sherwood. He was a 1996 graduate of Oswayo Valley High School and had resided in Bradford since 1996.
Robert was a member of the St. Mary Orthodox Church in Pittsburgh. He was active in bowling leagues in Bradford, was an avid gardener at the community gardens in Bradford and enjoyed entering his produce at the McKean County Fair. He enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and had participated in the Special Olympics, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirate fan, but mostly, his joy was just in being able to help anyone.
Surviving are his mother, Gladys Sherwood of Eldred; a brother, Ken Sherwood of Bradford; a sister, Faye (Dave Ellis) Tubbs of Clifton Springs, N.Y.; and three nephews and two nieces. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Larry Sherwood in 2016.
Friends may call today at the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Alan Trotter officiating. Burial will follow in the Annin Creek Cemetery, Turtlepoint.
The family requests that memorials be made to Evergreen Elm.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020