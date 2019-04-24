Robert H. Vinca, 79, of Bradford, passed away on Thursday (April 18, 2019) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
He was born on July 15, 1939, in Bradford, a son of the late Angelo Jr. and Ann Alvino Vinca.
He earned a Master's degree from the Catholic University, a Master's degree in Latin American Studies from Gannon University, Erie and a Master's degree in Social Work from the University of Pittsburgh, Main Campus.
He was a member of the Secular Franciscan Order at St. Bonaventure, Allegany, N.Y.
He was employed by Philadelphia County Board of Assistance for 30 years as a supervisor until his retirement in 1997.
He is survived by one brother, Thomas (Ann) Vinca of Philadelphia; one sister, Shirley Pedine of Bradford; his guardian/nephew, Rick (Kathy) Pedine of Bradford and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the St. Bernard Catholic Church with the Rev. Raymond Gramata as celebrant.
Burial will McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the St. Bernard Catholic Church, P.O. Box 2394, Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 24 to Apr. 30, 2019